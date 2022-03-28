The Best Looks From The 2022 Vanity Fair After Party
By Ramona Moore
March 28, 2022
After an eventful Academy Awards show, the stars headed to Vanity Fair's after party where some of our favorites attended. Stars including Billie Eilish, Halsey, Zendaya, Joe Jonas, and Haim stunned with their looks. See all of the best dressed below!
Jessica Chastain
Halsey
Billie Eilish and Finneas
Ariana DeBose
Lupita Nyong'o
Timothée Chalamet
Sydney Sweeney
Troy Kotsur
Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim of Haim
Zoë Kravitz
Dakota Johnson
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith
Maude Apatow
Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Jacqui Andrews and Questlove
Kate Beckinsale
Zendaya
Quavo
Kendall Jenner
LaKeith Stanfield
Janelle Monáe
Sebastian Stan
Tiffany Haddish
Hailey Bieber
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Kim Kardashian
Normani
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Lili Reinhart
Chloe Bailey
Stephanie Beatriz and Brad Hoss
Kid Cudi
Kathryn Newton
Kiernan Shipka
Kristen Stewart
Regina Hall
Tracee Ellis Ross
Heidi Klum
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
Julia Fox
Lena Waithe
Tessa Thompson
Cynthia Erivo
Lily James
Donatella Versace
Kelly Rowland
Katarina Deme and The Kid LAROI
Barbie Ferreira
Jeremy Scott
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Addison Rae
Andrew Garfield
Venus Williams
Regé-Jean Page
Liz Goldwyn and Tony Goldwyn
Natalia Bryant
Elsa Hosk
Cole Sprouse
Barbara Palvin
Alessandra Ambrosio
Nina Seničar and Jay Ellis
Jabari Banks
Maika Monroe
Diplo
Hailee Steinfeld
Suki Waterhouse
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Liv Lo and Henry Golding
Taylor Hill
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza
Quinta Brunson
Rosario Dawson and Hassan Pierre
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Edgar Ramírez and Pedro Almodóvar
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones
Sonia Yuan
Dominique Fishback
Park Yu-rim, Reika Kirishima, Masaki Okada, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Sonia Yuan, Jin Dae-yeon, and Ahn Hwitae
Billy Porter
Diana Silvers
King Princess
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Camila Morrone
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
Lauren Ridloff
Demi Singleton
Saweetie
Alex Sykes and Wanda Sykes
Dakota Johnson
Isla Fisher
