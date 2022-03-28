This NFL Team Will Be Featured On HBO's 'Hard Knocks' Series

The Lions were among three NFL teams -- along with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets -- that were prohibited from turning down HBO's invitation to be featured on Hard Knocks this season in compliance with NFL rules for ensuring cooperation with the popular television program, ESPN reports.

Detroit looks to bounce back from a 3-13 finish during Campbell's first season as head coach, which included colorful press conference and interesting soundbites that made the team an enticing choice for the show.

"We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world," Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement obtained by ESPN on Monday.

The Lions will be the 15th NFL franchise to be featured on the popular series chronicling NFL training camp.

The Dallas Cowboys -- who initially appeared on Season 2 in 2002 -- have been featured three times, the most of any team, which included an appearance in 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals -- the most recent Super Bowl matchup -- have both been featured twice.

The Indianapolis Colts became the first team to be chronicled during an in-season version of the show in 2021, however, HBO has not confirmed whether that format will continue in 2022.