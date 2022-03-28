Will Smith: Behavior Was 'Unacceptable & Inexcusable' Following Oscars Slap

By Kelly Fisher

March 28, 2022

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Will Smith took to Instagram on Monday (March 28) to share a lengthy statement in response to slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). The incident came after Rock told a joke referencing Smith’s wife. Smith wrote:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.
“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. 
 “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.
“I am a work in progress.”
