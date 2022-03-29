Attention all indie kids: This is not a drill — Interpol and Spoon just announced a co-headlining tour. Billed as the Lights, Camera, Factions tour, the trek kicks off August 25 in Asbury Park, New Jersey and ends with a two-night stand in Portland, Oregon on September 17 and 19. The indie rock titans will be joined on the road by their Matador Records labelmates The Goon Sax and Metric will be a special guest at the Toronto stop. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 1). Get more info here and see a full list of tour dates below.

Lights, Camera, Factions Tour Dates

Thursday, August 25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Friday, August 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

Saturday, August 27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

Sunday, August 28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

Tuesday, August 30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Thursday, September 1 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Friday, September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %

Saturday, September 3 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sunday, September 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Tuesday, September 6 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

Thursday, September 8 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at

White River Park

Friday, September 9 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

Saturday, September 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Tuesday, September 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Wednesday, September 14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Friday, September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

Sunday, September 18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

# Metric, Interpol, Spoon

% Interpol only

* Spoon Only

All dates with The Goon Sax except 8/26