Calling All Indie Fans: Interpol And Spoon Are Touring Together
By Katrina Nattress
March 30, 2022
Attention all indie kids: This is not a drill — Interpol and Spoon just announced a co-headlining tour. Billed as the Lights, Camera, Factions tour, the trek kicks off August 25 in Asbury Park, New Jersey and ends with a two-night stand in Portland, Oregon on September 17 and 19. The indie rock titans will be joined on the road by their Matador Records labelmates The Goon Sax and Metric will be a special guest at the Toronto stop. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 1). Get more info here and see a full list of tour dates below.
Lights, Camera, Factions Tour Dates
Thursday, August 25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Friday, August 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #
Saturday, August 27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
Sunday, August 28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion
Tuesday, August 30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
Thursday, September 1 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Friday, September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern %
Saturday, September 3 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sunday, September 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
Tuesday, September 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
Thursday, September 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at
White River Park
Friday, September 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
Saturday, September 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
Tuesday, September 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Wednesday, September 14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Friday, September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
Sunday, September 18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
# Metric, Interpol, Spoon
% Interpol only
* Spoon Only
All dates with The Goon Sax except 8/26