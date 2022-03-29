Chiefs Considering Move Away From Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a potential move away from Arrowhead Stadium once their lease expires in 2031.

Team president Mark Donovan acknowledged that the Chiefs were mulling other options, specifically a possible move from Missouri to Kansas, during the league meetings on Tuesday (March 29) via Kevin Clark of the Ringer.

Donovan said that the Chiefs like Arrowhead -- which has served as the franchise's home since 1972 -- and the legacy of late owner Lamar Hunt intwined with the stadium, but have listened to pitches by Kansas developers.

"Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas," Clark tweeted. "They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch."