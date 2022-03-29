Chris Rock Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Surge After Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock is reaping the benefits of the slap heard 'round the world.

Ticket sales for the comedian's upcoming "Ego Death World Tour" are surging after Will Smith marched across the Oscars stage Sunday to slap him. According to ticket resale site TickPick, demand is high for Rock's comedy tour.

"We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined," TickPick said in a tweet Monday morning.

Rock is scheduled to kick off the "Ego Death World Tour" on Wednesday (March 30) in Boston. Dates are set through November, with the final show scheduled on November 18 in Hollywood, California.