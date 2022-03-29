Chris Rock Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Surge After Will Smith Slap
By Dani Medina
March 29, 2022
Chris Rock is reaping the benefits of the slap heard 'round the world.
Ticket sales for the comedian's upcoming "Ego Death World Tour" are surging after Will Smith marched across the Oscars stage Sunday to slap him. According to ticket resale site TickPick, demand is high for Rock's comedy tour.
"We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined," TickPick said in a tweet Monday morning.
Rock is scheduled to kick off the "Ego Death World Tour" on Wednesday (March 30) in Boston. Dates are set through November, with the final show scheduled on November 18 in Hollywood, California.
The Academy Award-winning actor apologized earlier this week for his actions. In an Instagram post Monday, Smith said:
"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
According to TMZ, Smith and Rock haven't spoken since the incident.