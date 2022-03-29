Fabolous Shares Impressive Footage Of His 6-Year-Old Son Rapping

Fabolous is known for celebrating his beautiful family whenever he gets the chance. In his latest instance, the Friday On Elm Street rapper showed off the immense influence he's had on his youngest son.

On Monday, March 28, the Ghetto Fabolous spitta hit up his Instagram timeline to share a really cool video of his son Jonas freestyling while they were riding in a car. As the instrumental blared through the speakers, Lil Jonas waited for the perfect time to begin freestyling off the top of his dome. The six-year-old was holding an iPad but, even if he did write his raps beforehand, Jonas didn't look have to look down at all.