Fabolous Shares Impressive Footage Of His 6-Year-Old Son Rapping
By Tony M. Centeno
March 29, 2022
Fabolous is known for celebrating his beautiful family whenever he gets the chance. In his latest instance, the Friday On Elm Street rapper showed off the immense influence he's had on his youngest son.
On Monday, March 28, the Ghetto Fabolous spitta hit up his Instagram timeline to share a really cool video of his son Jonas freestyling while they were riding in a car. As the instrumental blared through the speakers, Lil Jonas waited for the perfect time to begin freestyling off the top of his dome. The six-year-old was holding an iPad but, even if he did write his raps beforehand, Jonas didn't look have to look down at all.
Fabolous let’s his son freestyle for him 👨👦🔊 pic.twitter.com/4Fk1Ly6eCF— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) March 28, 2022
"Freestyles run in THE FAMILY 🖤 @mrjonasjackson," Fabolous wrote in his caption.
In the comment section of Fab's post, the rapper's peers expressed how impressed they were with Jonas' freestyle. Bun B agreed that his skills do "run in the family." Meanwhile, other artists like Fat Joe, Maino, Sheek Louch of The LOX, Peter Gunz and Tony Sunshine all commented with emojis of approvals. Even 2 Chainz said "Das hard."
This isn't the first time Fab has praised his son's musical talents. At the beginning of the month, he posted a video of young Jonas making beats. In the caption, the father of three explained how proud he felt to watch his son develop a passion for music.
"Now I understand how Lebron feels about playing wit his son Bronny…If i ever get to rap over a beat my 6 yr old @mrjonasjackson made I’ll be the happiest Dad ever 🙏🏾 😢," Fab wrote in his caption.
Watch Jonas make a beat below.