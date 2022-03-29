Flamingo That Escaped Kansas Zoo In 2005 Spotted In Texas

A flamingo that escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita in 2005 was spotted in Texas. Officials said that zoo workers had not had a chance to clip its wings, which allowed it to make an escape during a stormy night.

An environmental activist recorded a video of the African flamingo hanging out at Rhodes Point near Port Lavaca.

Officials were able to identify the missing flamingo because it was still wearing the leg band it was fitted with at the zoo. They reviewed the video and zoomed in to read the band, which was labeled No. 492.

This is not the first time the flamingo has been spotted over the last 17 years. It has previously been seen in Louisiana, Texas, and Wisconsin. In some sightings, the flamingo was with other wild flamingos.

It has not been seen in at least a year.

There are no plans to recapture the flamingo because officials do not want to disturb other wildlife in the area.

A second flamingo that escaped on the same night has not been spotted since it flew the coop.