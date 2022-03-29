'Justice League' Actor Ezra Miller Arrested

Actor Ezra Miller, who plays the superhero 'Flash' in the DC Comics film series Justice League, was arrested in Hawaii following an incident at a bar over the weekend.

Ezra, 29, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo late Sunday (March 27) night, the Hawaii County Police Department confirmed in a news release shared on its website.

Police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the bar located on Silva Street at 11:30 p.m.

During their investigation, police determined that an individual visiting from Vermont, later identified as Miller, was agitated while other patrons sang karaoke at the bar.

Police said Miller yelled obscenities and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing at the time, leading to the disorderly conduct charge.

The actor also reportedly lunged at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts at the time, leading to the harassment charge.

The department said the bar owner attempted to calm Miller down several times but the actor didn't comply.

Miller was jailed before being released on $500 bail.

The New Jersey native is best known for roles in the Justice League series, as well as The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) and We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011).