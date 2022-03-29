NFL Approves Major Change To Overtime Rules: Report

By Jason Hall

March 29, 2022

American Football - Super Bowl LVI
Photo: Getty Images

The NFL has reportedly approved a major change to its overtime rules.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports "Playing Rule Proposal 1" -- which guarantees both teams at least one possession in overtime -- was amended during the league meetings on Tuesday (March 29), but it will only be effective for the postseason, a source with knowledge confirmed.

"Playing Rule Proposal 1 was amended. Both teams are now guaranteed a possession in overtime — but it’s now postseason only. It was approved, per source," Rapoport tweeted.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

