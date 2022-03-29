Omicron Subvariant BA.2 Is Now The Dominant Strain Of COVID-19 In The U.S.

By Bill Galluccio

March 29, 2022

Medical worker wearing personal protective equipment doing corona virus swab on female patient - Covid19 test and health care concept
Photo: Getty Images

Based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron subvariant BA.2 has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, making up 54.9% of new cases.

Most of the cases of the BA.2 variant are in the Northeast, where it accounts for more than 70% of new cases. In South and Mountain West, the variant makes up roughly one-third of new COVID cases.

While health experts do not expect the BA.2 variant to cause another surge in infections, the seven-day moving average of COVID cases was up by 4% from the previous week. The BA.2 variant is more transmissible than the Omicron variant but does not appear to be causing more severe cases of the viral infection.

"This small increase in cases in the Northeast is something that we are closely watching as we look for any indication of an increase in severe disease from COVID-19 and track whether it represents any strain on our hospitals," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing last week. "We have not yet seen this so far."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.