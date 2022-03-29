The Strokes' Julian Casablancas Weighs In On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith's instantly infamous Oscars slap may be old news by now (especially since he already apologized to Chris Rock), but that hasn't stopped people from weighing in on the controversial act. And the latest to do so was Julian Casablancas.

The Strokes frontman shared his thoughts in a rambling Instagram post.

"imm bummed no one stood up for Chris Rock in the moment and after, will smith shoulda tried to stand up to Eminem and Dr Dre same way...isn't it Chris Rock job's (!?) to make fun of people in the audience, very weird," he mused. "congratulation to will smith for bringing a MILLION times more attention to his wifes embarrassing thing that no one woulda known about otherwise."

Casablancas wasn't done with Smith after that either. He also used his platform to slam the Oscar-winner's acting skills. "Will Smith has sucked (yet continued to be full of himself) since Independence Day..." he continued. "of course actors and mega-celebrities defend their elk i guess...? (not all, i know - but still) i wish i was there to try and defend Chris Rock, idk maybe bad look cause i'm white or whatever but chris rock is kind of a slender dude and will smith trained for a boxing movie for a year so i feel that was just an act of bullying... - trying to redeem his Tupac jealousy issues (?) under the guise of being some fake hero who needs anger management... he might need mental treatment, idk, or just retire for the sake of overall movie quality"

Oof. See Casablancas' post below.