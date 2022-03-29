This Is The Best Food Festival In Kentucky

There is no better place than a food festival for someone who loves food. Food festivals are an American pastime, focusing on specific types of foods or specific themes.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best food festival. The website states, "Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

According to the website, the best food festival in Kentucky is the World Chicken Festival in London. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"If you've ever tried the famous chicken from KFC and can't get enough of it then you're going to want to go to the World Chicken Festival in London, Kentucky. The festival is a celebration of everything Colonel Sanders, including famous chicken dinners and a Sanders look-alike content."

