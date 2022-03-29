This Is The Best Food Festival In Oklahoma

There is no better place than a food festival for someone who loves food. Food festivals are an American pastime, focusing on specific types of foods or specific themes.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best food festival. The website states, "Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

According to the website, the best food festival in Oklahoma is the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship in Chickasha. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Every year in the town of Chickasha the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship takes place. The best food trucks from around the state compete for a grand prize of being known as the best food truck in Oklahoma as they feed hungry patrons of the festival."

