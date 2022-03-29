This Is The Best Food Festival In Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese

March 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There is no better place than a food festival for someone who loves food. Food festivals are an American pastime, focusing on specific types of foods or specific themes.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best food festival. The website states, "Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

According to the website, the best food festival in Oklahoma is the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship in Chickasha. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Every year in the town of Chickasha the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship takes place. The best food trucks from around the state compete for a grand prize of being known as the best food truck in Oklahoma as they feed hungry patrons of the festival."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best food festival.

