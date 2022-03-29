Video Captures Massive Deadly Pileup As Crash Happens On PA Interstate

A driver caught in a deadly pileup on Interstate 81 near Minersville, Pennsylvania managed to capture video footage of the crash as it happened.

Mike Moye shared a Facebook Live video -- which was re-shared by CBS Philadelphia anchor Joe Holden -- from the side of the highway after exiting his stranded car during the pileup,

Moye points out that there is little to no visibility at the scene before his Dodge Charger is rammed by another vehicle and slides down the road before catching fire in the video shared in the tweet below.

(WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised for foul language and violence.)