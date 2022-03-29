Video Captures Massive Deadly Pileup As Crash Happens On PA Interstate
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2022
A driver caught in a deadly pileup on Interstate 81 near Minersville, Pennsylvania managed to capture video footage of the crash as it happened.
Mike Moye shared a Facebook Live video -- which was re-shared by CBS Philadelphia anchor Joe Holden -- from the side of the highway after exiting his stranded car during the pileup,
Moye points out that there is little to no visibility at the scene before his Dodge Charger is rammed by another vehicle and slides down the road before catching fire in the video shared in the tweet below.
(WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised for foul language and violence.)
UNBELIEVABLE video of a pileup in Schuylkill County as snow squalls brought visibility on Interstate 81 down to near zero. Video shot live by Mike Moye (Facebook) pic.twitter.com/q1BxgUYz2O— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 28, 2022
Authorities confirmed Monday's crash killed at least three individuals and dozens more were transported to the hospital, CBS Philadelphia reports.
Schuylkill County coroner Dr. David J. Moylan confirmed the three fatalities late Monday afternoon and said the search was ongoing due to vehicles at the scene, acknowledging "I suspect it could run higher."
The Shuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said the crash took place at 10:30 a.m.
John Blickley, the agency's deputy emergency management coordinator, said responding officials believe the lack of visibility caused by snowfall at the scene was a contributing factor.
The emergency management agency and state police's early estimates of total victims involved in the crash ranges between 40 and 60 and includes multiple tractor trailers, CBS Philadelphia reports.