A Whole Colorado Town Is Up For Sale

By Zuri Anderson

March 30, 2022

Street scene, Manitou Springs, Colorado, United States of America, North America
Photo: Getty Images

People have posted some wacky and wild real estate listings. From castles and unique tiny homes to hotels and the grandest mansions imaginable, one listing is definitely hard to believe.

A whole Colorado town called Colona can be yours for $6.6 million, according to a Realtor.com listing. One lucky buyer can own over 20,000 square feet of land, rental homes, commercial buildings, 22 bathrooms, and other amenities. Ed Entner with Telluride Real Estate Corp. described the sale as a "one-of-a-kind opportunity" :

"Opportunities come and go. To own a historic town less than an hour from a world-class ski resort is an opportunity that comes around once in a lifetime! Colona is located where the Mountains meet the Valley, on HWY 550 between Ridgway and Montrose, a scenic 55-minute drive to Telluride! This offering consists of 9 current rental homes, 12 residential lots (50 foot), a 38-acre contiguous parcel, the historic Mercantile/Post Office /Calloway Complex and Stockyards Outdoor Pavilion."

Entner also noted that all the commercial buildings on the property have been "meticulously restored," as well.

Colona originally hit the market in late October 2021 for over $8.2 million, but the price dropped to $6.6 million in February.

Click here to check out Colona's full listing and photo gallery. To read about another historic Colorado town looking for a new owner, click here.

