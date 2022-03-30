Aurora, Northern Lights Could Be Visible In New England

New Englanders may be able to see the aurora borealis, commonly known as the "northern Lights," on Thursday (March 31) night.

The Space Weather Prediction Center, a division of NOAA, reports a recent coronal mass ejection took place on March 28 and is expected to reach Earth on Thursday.

"A G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch is now in effect for 31 March, 2022," Space Weather Prediction Center wrote on Tuesday (March 29). "A second, faster Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) erupted later on 28 March associated with an M1 flare at 3:23 pm EDT (1923 UTC). Analyses indicated the CME speed as approximately 841 km/s, and model guidance suggests this CME will overtake the day’s earlier CME and arrive during the early evening of 30 March into early morning of 31 March (EDT). Forecast confidence of an Earth-directed component is good, with moderate confidence of timing and intensity.

The aurora borealis is a natural light display caused by electrons colliding with the Earth's atmosphere near the North Pole, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

A graphic showing aurora's projected outlook shared by WROC Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil shows a G3-class geomagnetic storm is expected for the Boston and New England areas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.