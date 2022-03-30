Bruce Arians Steps Down As Buccaneers Coach; Names Successor: Report

By Jason Hall

March 31, 2022

Super Bowl LV
Photo: Getty Images

Former Super Bowl champion Bruce Arians has stepped down as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach and has named defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as his successor, Pro Football Talk's Peter King reports.

"Tampa Bay will install Arians’ preferred successor, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, as the new head coach," King wrote in his Football Morning in America column Wednesday (March 30) night.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

