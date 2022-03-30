Florida's Tiniest Town Is Home To 3 People

Most states are known for their bustling cities and metro areas. Small towns can be their own marvels, too. Whether it's quirky customs, unique locales, or the simple fact that some only have a handful of residents, they bring their own charm to the table.

As Home Beautiful says, "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! ... Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

The website also found the smallest towns in every state, including Florida! The tiniest place in the Sunshine State is...

The town of Brewster!

What's stunning about this quiet town is that it's only home to three people! Most sources list Brewster as a ghost town after the company that owned the location, American Cyanamid, closed it.

"Once a mining town, this small area has been mostly uninhabited since the nearby phosphate mine shut down in the 1960s," writers explain. The company was also ordered to hand over the deed to Brewster to the state of Florida as part of a legal payment.

If you want to see more tiny towns across America, check out Home Beautiful's full article here.