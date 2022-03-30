Here's What Lamar Jackson Said About Future With Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is denying reports that he's considering leaving the team as the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on a long-term extension.

"I love my Ravens," Jackson posted on his verified Twitter account. "I don't know who the hell (is) putting that false narrative out that I'm having thoughts about leaving. Stop tryna [sic] read my mind."

Earlier this week, the Ravens agreed to a three-year extension with head coach John Harbaugh, which will run through 2025.

Team owner Steve Bisciotti addressed Jackson's contract status amid news of Harbaugh's new deal, claiming the franchise quarterback's situation was "unique as hell."