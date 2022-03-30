Here's Why Wordle Confusingly Had 2 Correct Answers Today

Warning: Wordle spoilers ahead!

If Wordle is a part of your morning routine, you're not alone. If you're outraged and confused at the fact that there were two Wordle answers on Wednesday (March 30), you're also not alone.

Several Wordle-ers took to social media Wednesday to find an explanation as to why there were two answers to the popular word game — "STOVE" and "HARRY."

"Alright something fishy is going on with today's #Wordle284. My husband and I solved completely different words & both were correct? I thought the whole point of the game was that the answer key was universal 🤔" Twitter user Jenny Rodrigues said. She shared photos of the two answers, one was "STOVE" and the other was "HARRY."

Several other Twitter users shared their similar experiences, including @nikhildhoka who said, "Anyone else who got an entirely different wordle than rest of your family/friends ? 🤯 #Wordle284 #wordle I got this. While everyone else I know got a different word. And yes it’s wordle 284."