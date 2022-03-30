Here's Why Wordle Confusingly Had 2 Correct Answers Today
By Dani Medina
March 30, 2022
Warning: Wordle spoilers ahead!
If Wordle is a part of your morning routine, you're not alone. If you're outraged and confused at the fact that there were two Wordle answers on Wednesday (March 30), you're also not alone.
Several Wordle-ers took to social media Wednesday to find an explanation as to why there were two answers to the popular word game — "STOVE" and "HARRY."
"Alright something fishy is going on with today's #Wordle284. My husband and I solved completely different words & both were correct? I thought the whole point of the game was that the answer key was universal 🤔" Twitter user Jenny Rodrigues said. She shared photos of the two answers, one was "STOVE" and the other was "HARRY."
Several other Twitter users shared their similar experiences, including @nikhildhoka who said, "Anyone else who got an entirely different wordle than rest of your family/friends ? 🤯 #Wordle284 #wordle I got this. While everyone else I know got a different word. And yes it’s wordle 284."
Both of these are marked as #wordle284 so which one is right? pic.twitter.com/sfx5dA4Dhj— Jenny Rodrigues (@jennynotjen) March 30, 2022
Anyone else who got an entirely different wordle than rest of your family/friends ? 🤯 #Wordle284 #wordle I got this. While everyone else I know got a different word. And yes it’s wordle 284 pic.twitter.com/dLFJPpjIau— Nikhil (@nikhildhoka) March 30, 2022
New York Times Executive Director of Communications Jordan Cohen explained the confusion in a statement to Mashable:
"In an effort to make the puzzle more accessible, we are reviewing the solutions and removing obscure or potentially insensitive words over time. HARRY is an example of an obscure word."
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, harry is a verb that means "to make a pillaging or destructive raid on," "to force to move along by harassing" or "to torment by or as if by constant attack."
According to Mashable, this isn't the first time there have been two correct answers on Wordle. In February, Wordle 241 was changed from "AGORA" to "AROMA."
If you're still getting "HARRY" as the correct answer, Cohen encourages players to refresh their browser.