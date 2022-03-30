Julian Lennon Announces New Album Inspired By The Beatles

By Katrina Nattress

March 31, 2022

Photo: Robert Ascroft

Julian Lennon is gearing up to release his seventh studio album, and it's one that's near and dear to his heart. John Lennon's son decided to name his new project JUDE, which in an homage to "Hey Jude" — The Beatles song Paul McCartney wrote to comfort 5-year-old Julian when his parents separated. The song, of course, became one the band's biggest hits and is still a fan-favorite at McCartney shows.

The singer-songwriter has a love/hate relationship with the track because on one hand, it reminds him of an unhappy time in his life, and on the other, he's grateful for the support McCartney showed through his lyrics. With time, "Hey Jude" became part of his personal identity.

“Many of these songs have been in the works for several years, so it almost feels like a coming-of-age album,” Julian explained in a statement. "With great respect for the overwhelming significance of the song written for me, the title JUDE conveys the very real journey of my life that these tracks represent.”

He plans to release the album's first two tracks — "Every Little Moment" and "Freedom" — on April 8. Those can be pre-saved here. A release date has yet to be announced; however, JUDE is expected to come out later this year.

Julian Lennon
