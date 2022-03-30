Multiple Injuries In Possible Tornado; More Storms Expected In Deep South

By Jason Hall

March 30, 2022

Garbage and debris in Tennessee after tornado destroyed homes
Photo: Getty Images

Northwest Arkansas was hit by severe weather and a possible tornado early Wednesday (March 30) morning, which resulted multiple reported injuries and significant damage, as more storms are expected in the Deep South.

At least seven people were injured in relation to severe storms in Springdale -- located about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock -- including two with critical injuries, CBS affiliate 5 News Online reports.

An elementary school gymnasium and a warehouse were among the buildings that experienced significant damage and Springdale School District, the largest in the state, cancelled all classes on Wednesday due to the storms, CBS 5 News Online.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma said the entire state of Mississippi, as well as parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee, which includes a combined population of 8 million people, were all at the greatest risk for severe storms on Wednesday, NBC News reports.

Major cities in the predicted area include Memphis, Tennessee; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Montgomery, Alabama.

The Arkansas storms and additional severe weather in the Deep South come one week after a fatal tornado in New Orleans, which resulted in one man being killed overnight on March 23.

Springdale is the home of Tyson Foods, which said it was actively working to support those affected in the community.

