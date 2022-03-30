Positive Drug Tests For U.S. Workers Reaches Two-Decade High

The percentage of American workers who have failed pre-employment drug tests has reached levels not seen in nearly two decades. Quest Diagnostics analyzed more than 11 million urine, hair, and oral fluid drug test results from last year and found that the rate of positive tests increased from 4.4% to 4.6%.

The rate of failed drug tests had increased by 31.4% over the past ten years, when it was at an all-time low of 3.5%.

Quest Diagnostics noted that it screened six million workers for marijuana and that 3.9% tested positive, marking an eight percent increase from 2020. Since 2017, the number of positive tests for marijuana has increased by 50%. During that time, the number of states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana jumped from eight to 18.

The number of positive tests rose, despite the fact that many companies no longer test potential employees for marijuana use.

"Our Drug Testing Index reveals several notable trends, such as increased drug positivity rates in the safety-sensitive workforce, including those performing public safety and national security jobs, as well as higher rates of positivity in individuals tested after on-the-job accidents," said Barry Sample, Ph.D., Senior Science Consultant for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics said that many companies are having trouble finding qualified employees who can pass a drug test.

"Employers are wrestling with significant recruitment and retention challenges as well as with maintaining safe and engaging work environments that foster positive mental and physical wellbeing," said Keith Ward, General Manager and Vice President, Quest Diagnostics Employer Solutions. "Our Drug Testing Index data raises important questions about what it means to be an employer committed to employee health and safety. Eager to attract talent, employers may be tempted to lower their standards. In the process, they raise the specter of more drug-related impairment and worksite accidents that put other employees and the general public in harms' way."