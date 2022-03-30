Saint Peter's Shaheen Holloway Accepts New Job After Historic Tourney Run

Shaheen Holloway has accepted the head coaching position at his alma matter, Seton Hall, after leading the Saint Peter's Peacocks to a historic run in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Seton Hall Director of Athletics Bryan Felt confirmed Holloway's hiring in a news release Wednesday (March 30) and scheduled an introductory press conference at Walsh Gymnasium for Thursday (March 31) at 1:30 p.m.



"I am incredibly excited to welcome Shaheen Holloway and his family home to Seton Hall," Felt said. "Shaheen is a winner in every sense of the word, and he is not only an incredible coach, but also an incredible educator of young men. He works tirelessly to put his student-athletes in a position to succeed, and he makes them believe that they can achieve anything with hard work and determination. That is evidenced by his historic NCAA Tournament run this month.

Holloway, a former McDonald's High school All-American and two-time Parade All-American, played at Seton Hall from 1996-2000 and was a two-time second-team All-Big East (1997, 2000) and one-time third-team All-Big East (1998) point guard.

"Life has a way of coming full circle," Holloway said. "This is certainly a full circle moment for my family and I. Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it's where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach. To say that I'm excited to get started as the head men's basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement. Thank you to President Nyre and Bryan Felt for this opportunity. It is a dream come true. Pirates fans, I look forward to seeing you all in the community, on campus and at the Prudential Center."

Saint Peter's defeated No. 3 Purdue, 67-64, last Friday (March 26) to become the first 15-seed and highest all-time to make the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Peacocks' tournament run came to an end during a 69-49 loss to No. 8 North Carolina last Sunday (March 26).

Saint Peter's began its improbable run with an 85-79 upset of No. 2 Kentucky in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, which was followed up by a 70-60 victory against No. 7 Murray State last weekend.