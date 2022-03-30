Scammers Are Now Sending Text Messages To People From Their Own Number

Scammers have resorted to a new tactic to find potential victims; sending them a text message from their own number. Numerous people, who mostly appear to be Verizon Wireless customers, have reported receiving a text message thanking them for paying their bill on time.

The message then instructs the victim to click on a link for a free gift.

While you should not click on the link or any other suspicious-looking link, Chris Welch, a reporter for The Verge, did just that (for "investigative purposes") and said that it took him to the website of the Russian state TV network Channel One Russia. In addition, Welch noted that other people who clicked the link also reported they were taken to Russian websites.

While Verizon does its best to block spam calls and messages, the latest ones seem to be getting through the company's filters. Verizon said it is working to block the spoofed messages and is coordinating with law enforcement to track down those responsible.

"Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers' own number," a Verizon representative told CNET in an emailed statement. "Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity."