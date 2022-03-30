The Wanted's Tom Parker Dies At 33

Parker was set to turn 34 in August. He and his wife, actress Kelsey Hardwick, tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed Aurelia Rose in June of 2019. Bodhi Thomas Paris followed in late 2020, around the time Parker revealed his diagnosis.

Parker announced in October of 2020 that he’d been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and vowed to fight it despite being “absolutely devastated” by the news. He shared in a heartfelt Instagram caption at the time: “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. …We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.” He added later that “we truly are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support and positivity.”

Kelsey shared a heart-wrenching tribute of her own, sharing a photo of Parker and a photo of their family, writing that “Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infections smile and energetic presence.” She also thanked everyone who stood by them as Parker fought the cancer. Her caption reads:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️”