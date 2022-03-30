Three Arrested In Connection With Torture And Murder Of Homeless Man

Authorities in Michigan have arrested three people in connection with the torture and murder of a homeless man. The naked body of the 51-year-old victim was discovered by a passerby in the grass near the shoreline of Terry Lake in Pontiac. His body was wrapped in a blanket and plastic bags, with just part of his arm and leg exposed.

Police found fresh tire tracks near the man's body. They did not provide any information about the injuries of the victim or his cause of death.

The three people taken into custody have not been identified or charged. Officials have described them as persons of interest in the case. It is unclear they had any relation to the victim.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told WJBK that investigators believe the victim may have had a bank card or other sources of money that the suspects may have targeted. While charges have not been formally filed, Bouchard said that officials are considering the highest possible charges for what he called an "absolutely despicable" crime.