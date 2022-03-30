Top Rising Wrestling Star Makes AEW Debut

One of professional wrestling's top rising stars made her All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday's (March 30) episode of Dynamite.

Former NXT UK Champion Toni Storm was revealed as The Bunny's mystery opponent in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament qualifier match, winning the match by pinfall after hitting her 'Storm Zero' finishing move.

Storm, 26, requested and was granted her release from WWE in December 2021, making her last appearance at a live event on December 28 in Washington, D.C.

The New Zealand native had been involved in an angle with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, losing their title match on the Christmas Eve (December 24) episode of SmackDown Live, prior to her WWE departure.