Top Rising Wrestling Star Makes AEW Debut
By Jason Hall
March 31, 2022
One of professional wrestling's top rising stars made her All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday's (March 30) episode of Dynamite.
Former NXT UK Champion Toni Storm was revealed as The Bunny's mystery opponent in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament qualifier match, winning the match by pinfall after hitting her 'Storm Zero' finishing move.
Storm, 26, requested and was granted her release from WWE in December 2021, making her last appearance at a live event on December 28 in Washington, D.C.
The New Zealand native had been involved in an angle with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, losing their title match on the Christmas Eve (December 24) episode of SmackDown Live, prior to her WWE departure.
TONI STORM IS IN AEW #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/bpwWAs4nV7— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 31, 2022
Storm had reflected on her frustration with a lack of consistent main roster booking during an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, a webseries WWE on FOX's verified YouTube account just before her release.
“It’s the worst because you just don’t know," Storm said via WrestleTalk.com. "Obviously, wrestling (can be) so unpredictable. Next week you could be main eventing and winning a title and everything could be happening, or nothing. You don’t know. This is showbusiness at the end of the day. It’s a topsy turvy industry.
“When you’re sat in catering, it’s not a good feeling. Just sitting there waiting for your shot. Waiting for your big break. Waiting to show everyone what you’ve worked your life to be good at. I just sat there (asking), ‘When am I next? What’s happening?’. Now (when) stuff starts happening, I’m still like, ‘What’s going on? Oh, my God. What is my life?'