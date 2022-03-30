Tyler, The Creator Wants Fans To Stop Throwing Things At Him During Shows
By Tony M. Centeno
March 30, 2022
Tyler, the Creator is used to wild performances, but he's not a fan of people throwing things at him during his sets. Some fans may think it's funny to throw anything from water bottles to bras up on stage, but the "EARFQUAKE" rapper isn't having it anymore.
In a tweet he sent out on Tuesday, March 29, Tyler demanded that people stop throwing things at him while he's on stage. The rapper, who's currently on his Call Me If You Get Lost tour, complained that he has to stop what he's doing on stage to move the item(s) out of his way.
“Stop throwing your s**t on stage,” Tyler tweeted. “I don’t want it. Now mid show I gotta move it. What’s the logic? F**king stop. Thanks b.”
Not long after his tweet, another popular rapper, Baby Keem, also chimed in and agreed with Tyler's simple request. Based on his reaction, the pgLang rapper may have had issues similar to Tyler's in the past.
“Please stop dawg. Please," Keem wrote in his quote-tweet of Tyler's message.
It seems as though Tyler has addressed this issue at one of his shows in the past. Shortly after Tyler made his tweet, a fan replied with a video of Tyler stopping his set to warn the audience about throwing things at him while he performed.
“I don’t understand the logic of throwing your s**t up here,” Tyler said in the video. “Not only for safety reasons; But bro, I don’t want your s**t. I don’t want it. Like, not even being funny. Every show someone throws something up here, and I don’t understand the logic. Why do you think I want your s**t?”
Tyler's tour is set to end in Seattle on April 8. Hopefully the concert-goers at his upcoming shows will listen to him.