Tyler, The Creator Wants Fans To Stop Throwing Things At Him During Shows

Tyler, the Creator is used to wild performances, but he's not a fan of people throwing things at him during his sets. Some fans may think it's funny to throw anything from water bottles to bras up on stage, but the "EARFQUAKE" rapper isn't having it anymore.

In a tweet he sent out on Tuesday, March 29, Tyler demanded that people stop throwing things at him while he's on stage. The rapper, who's currently on his Call Me If You Get Lost tour, complained that he has to stop what he's doing on stage to move the item(s) out of his way.

“Stop throwing your s**t on stage,” Tyler tweeted. “I don’t want it. Now mid show I gotta move it. What’s the logic? F**king stop. Thanks b.”