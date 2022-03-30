Woman Fatally Shot By Officers In Police Station Parking Lot

By Bill Galluccio

March 30, 2022

Crime scene
Photo: Getty Images

A high-speed police chase ended when officers fatally shot a woman in the parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department in Indiana on Tuesday (March 29) night. The woman's identity was not released.

Authorities said that the incident began around 11 p.m. when officers tried to pull the woman over for suspected drunk driving. Instead, the woman fled from the officers leading them on a wild high-speed chase. At one point during the chase, the woman crashed her car. Still, she continued to drive through the city recklessly before ending up in the parking lot of the police station.

Officers tried to box the woman in, but she rammed several police cars and tried to run over officers who were on foot. After repeated attempts to get the woman to stop, multiple officers opened fire on the woman's vehicle, striking her numerous times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they are reviewing body and dash camera video from the incident.

