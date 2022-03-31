89-Year-Old Woman's Washington Home Auctioned Off By Bank After Mix-Up

By Zuri Anderson

March 31, 2022

Lonely senior woman
Photo: Getty Images

An 89-year-old Washington woman is facing homelessness following a misunderstanding over the home she lives in, according to KING 5.

Chieko Durham has in her Oak Harbor home with her husband and retired U.S. Navy master chief, John Durham. John now lives in a nursing home, but he took out a reverse mortgage to make sure his wife would be financially secure. A condition of that mortgage is that the borrower lives in the home. Since Durham's husband moved out, someone was sent to verify if she lived here.

Durham, who speaks English as a second language, never answered the door.

"If someone comes to the door, she's not answering it, especially if she doesn't know them. She's scared, you know," Paula Murphy, a longtime family friend, told reporters. "This is very devastating for them because she's worked all her life, her husband has worked all his life. They worked hard for this house."

Unfortunately, the bank determined no one lived inside the house and therefore foreclosed on it. Jeff Harding, a Lake Stevens resident, bought the home from an auction. KING 5 says Harding started eviction proceedings against the elderly woman but has since backed off, according to his attorney Paul Newmiller.

Despite this, it may not get better for Durham.

"There was a false assumption that she had moved out of the house," Oak Harbor banker Jason Joiner explains. "Unfortunately, there is no legal basis upon which she can get this overturned. There is no winner here."

Friends and family have started a fundraiser to buy back the house from the owner, which would cost over $100,000. Newmiller says his client is "willing to discuss any reasonable solution."

"She really wants to stay here until her last breath," Murphy says. "God willing, that will happen."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.