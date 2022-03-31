Boston Philanthropist Plans To Give Away 'Up To 7,000 Gallons' Of Free Gas

Boston philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr. announced plans to give away free gas in at Rojo's Car Wash on Route 1 in Norwood on Friday (April 1) and, despite it being April Fools' Day, he's 100% serious.

“Tomorrow April 1st … 7am … at Rojo’s Car Wash on Rt 1 in Norwood … Free gas , No joke up to 7000 gallons will be given … first come first served … one vehicle at a time … available octane of your choice,” Boch wrote in an Instagram post shared Thursday (March 31) morning, which included a photo that stated 'FREE GAS NO JOKE! APRIL FUELS Courtesy of Ernie Boch Jr."

“Given the fact that tomorrow is April Fools’ Day, and the price of gas is at an all-time high, Ernie wanted to give people a break and put a smile on their face,” a spokesperson for Boch Jr. said via WBZ-TV.