Boston Philanthropist Plans To Give Away 'Up To 7,000 Gallons' Of Free Gas
By Jason Hall
March 31, 2022
Boston philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr. announced plans to give away free gas in at Rojo's Car Wash on Route 1 in Norwood on Friday (April 1) and, despite it being April Fools' Day, he's 100% serious.
“Tomorrow April 1st … 7am … at Rojo’s Car Wash on Rt 1 in Norwood … Free gas , No joke up to 7000 gallons will be given … first come first served … one vehicle at a time … available octane of your choice,” Boch wrote in an Instagram post shared Thursday (March 31) morning, which included a photo that stated 'FREE GAS NO JOKE! APRIL FUELS Courtesy of Ernie Boch Jr."
“Given the fact that tomorrow is April Fools’ Day, and the price of gas is at an all-time high, Ernie wanted to give people a break and put a smile on their face,” a spokesperson for Boch Jr. said via WBZ-TV.
Rojo's Car Wash had previously teased "big plans" on its Facebook page Wednesday ahead of Boch's announcement.
Gas at Rojo's is currently $4.25, according to WBZ-TV, but the site promised to offer up to 7,000 gallons of free gas while supplies last.
Norwood Police Chief Bill Brooks told WBZ-TV that Boch's representatives met the department to plan the event ahead of time.
Boch is a familiar name to many New Englanders, having gained notoriety for his generous donations.
Last year, Boch left $2,021 in tips at six local Boston restaurants amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles it brought to the restaurant industry.