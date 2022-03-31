Chicago To Offer Prepaid Gas & CTA Cards Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

Chicago residents may be eligible to receive prepaid gas and CTA cards to bring some relief to the extremely high gas prices.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, on Thursday (March 31), Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city would provide financial relief to residents through a new transportation assistance program called "Chicago moves."

The city is giving $12.5 million in relief funding for the newly announced program.

$7.5 million of the funding will go towards 50,000 prepaid gas cards of $150 and $5 million will go towards 100,000 prepaid public transit cards worth $50.

The prepaid gas cards will be given to eligible residents through a lottery system and will be valid for one year upon receiving the card.

Here is what the city says you'll need to be eligible for the prepaid gas cards:

Be a Chicago resident

Be at least 18 years old

Have a current and valid City sticker with correct mailing information for their vehicle

Have a household income at or below 140% of the Area Median Income for Chicago

The cards will be distributed in waves of 10,000 to Chicago residents for five consecutive months starting in May.

75,000 out of the 100,000 public transit cards will be given out based on data, prioritizing residents in low-income neighborhoods. The remaining 25,000 CTA cards will be disbursed throughout the city.

Here is what you'll need to be eligible to receive a CTA card:

Be a Chicago resident

Have a household income at or below 140% of the Area Median Income for Chicago

During the Chicago Moves announcement, Lightfoot said, "So by subsidizing the cost of gas and transit, we're helping residents get to work school, the grocery store or the medical office or wherever they need to get to, enabling physical mobility directly ties into economic mobility."