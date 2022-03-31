G Herbo Responds To Ari Fletcher's Accusations About Their Son's Safety

G Herbo has responded to Ari Fletcher's accusations that his fiancée Taina Williams is hurting their son, Yosohn.

Herbo's ex, Fletcher, had previously shared a series of videos showing Yosohn's unhappy reaction to his mother having another baby. The clip led to speculation that Yosohn is feeling neglected by his father, which resulted in Herbo sharing a video response on his Instagram Stories. “What the f*ck type of sick individual, human being, do you have to be to want a three-year-old to despise or not like his own siblings,” he said. “I don’t get it. A mother’s relationship with a child and a father’s relationship with a child are two totally different relationships.” He continued, "I hope y’all find someone in life that will actually love y’all unconditionally."

Fletcher posted her lengthy statement accusing Williams of hurting their son right after Herbo shared the video: “How about to tell the truth for ONCE. Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying what Taina did to him while you wasn’t home and even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn’t help him and she’s mean to him and he don’t like her and sh*t happened while you wasn’t home,” she wrote.

Herbo's response was: “If y’all believe I’ll let anybody on earth mistreat my son y’all a** stupid." See the post below.