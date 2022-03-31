Man Confessed To Keeping His Son's Corpse In Kitchen For Nearly 4 Years

A Texas man confessed to having kept the corpse of his son in his kitchen for nearly four years.

David McMichael, 67, was charged with abuse of a corpse after New Boston Police discovered human remains during a welfare check on Tuesday (March 29), the department announced in a news release shared on its Facebook page Wednesday (March 30).

Police said McMichael confirmed the remains belonged to his son, who died in May 2018, during the welfare check at his home in the 1200 block of South Merill.

"On March 29, 2022 at approximately 1710 pm a caller requested a welfare check on a male subject in the 1200 block of S. Merill," the department wrote in the news release. "When officers arrived on scene they made contact with David McMichael, father of the subject. He was asked by officers on scene if he knew why they were there. Mr. McMichael avised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen. He advised officers that the body was of his son who died in May of 2018.

"The officers on scene made entry into the home and found the skeletal remains of a male."