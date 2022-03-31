Massive Tree Crashes Through Bedroom Where Infant Was Sleeping

A Lousiana family found themselves trapped after a massive tree fell onto their house during severe storms on Wednesday (March 30) morning.

Katie Stewart told KSLA they were getting ready to eat breakfast when they heard a loud crash as the tree slammed through the roof and into the living room. A little while later, Stewart said that an even bigger tree came crashing down on the bedroom where her eight-month-old great-granddaughter Serenity was sleeping.

The family rushed to the bedroom but couldn't get inside. Looking at the damage, they feared the worst.

"When we walked in and saw that tree on the bed, oh lord, that was a bad feeling," Serenity's great grandfather Sam Stewart told the news station.

"Oh my god, we just bust out crying and said, 'She dead, she dead," Katie said.

They managed to access the bedroom by going through the bathroom and were relieved to find Serenity sitting on the bed, completely unharmed.

"It was a blessing. Nothing but the good Lord did this," Katie said.

Serenity's mother, Vanitria, was not home at the time and couldn't believe what had happened.

"[Serenity] was eating breakfast at the table, and they told me [about the incident], and when I looked, I was shook. I was shaken up. I'm still shaken up," she said.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said the family has since been rescued from their house and is trying to find another place to stay while the damage is repaired.