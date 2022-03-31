Mother Accused Of Trying To Smother Newborn To Death Because It Was 'Evil'

A Nevada woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly tried to kill her newborn baby because she thought it was "evil." The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said that Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, tried to smother her baby to death with a blanket hours after giving birth.

Hollingsworth gave birth at home and was en route to the hospital when she "wrapped [a] blanket around the baby's head and was pushing the blanket against the baby's face."

Authorities said that the baby made it to the hospital and did not suffer any injuries.

A witness told investigators that Hollingsworth claimed there was "something evil" inside of her that was "trying to kill" her baby. After she was arrested, Hollingsworth told detectives that she believed her child was "probably evil."

"After seeing the baby's eyes, smelling what she described as an abnormal scent, and the baby grunting at her, Ashley decided to wrap the blanket around the baby's head," police wrote in their report, according to KLAS.

Hollingsworth had large bruises around her eyes, which were reportedly self-inflicted when she was taken into custody. She was taken to the hospital, where she "continuously talked about prophecies and other religious ideations."

Hollingsworth was charged with attempted murder and child abuse or neglect. She is being held without bond until her next court hearing.