Rock's Biggest Names Donate Signed Guitars For 'Back Stage Axes' Auction

April is International Guitar Month, and to celebrate, some of the biggest names in rock have donated signed guitars to the iHeartRadio Back Stage Axes Guitar Auction.

5 Finger Death Punch, Aayron Jones, Badflower, Slash, Chevelle, Evanescence, Korn, Nita Strauss, Volbeat, Muse, Black Keys, Milky Chance, Ghost, All Time Low and Machine Gun Kelly all contributed instruments to the auction.

The guitars up for grabs range from Epiphones to Squires, electric and acoustic, and the 5 Finger Death Punch axe is even stage played. Every guitar is autographed by an artist or entire band, and bidding for each item starts at just $100.

The best part? The auction is benefitting Save The Music Foundation — a nonprofit organization that partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment, and resources for music teachers and school leaders. Since its inception in 1997, Save The Music has donated over $63 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,290 schools in 286 school districts around the country.

The iHeartRadio Back Stage Axes Guitar Auction runs from 12 AM EST April 1 through 11:59 PM EST April 30. Check out all the guitars and place your bids here.