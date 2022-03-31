The Best Fries In Colorado Can Be Found At This Denver Restaurant

Crispy, salty, satisfying: those are just some words to describe french fries. Whether you like thick-cut, shoestring, waffle, or crinkle cuts, there are many ways to turn a potato into a popular side dish. Sometimes people just eat a whole bunch of fries and call it a meal! That's also not considering amazing entrees you can pair with fries, like hamburgers, steaks, fried chicken, and more.

Since you can find french fries just about anywhere, which batch of fried taters stands out from the rest? To answer that question, Eat This, Not That! found the best fries in every state.

According to the website, Colorado's best serving of fries can be found at...

Will Call Bar & Restaurant!

"We can't write an ode to the best fries in the country without mentioning the sweet potato version, and in Colorado, Will Call is famous for just that," writers say. "Cut into thick wedges and skillfully made crispy, they are finished off with a balsamic reduction drizzle. So good."