These 3 Texas Cities Are Among The Worst In The U.S. For Seasonal Allergies

By Dani Medina

March 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Spring is finally here. Flowers are blooming and the weather is warming up, but that means seasonal allergies are acting up. A lot.

These seasonal allergies, also called hay fever and allergic rhinitis, are brought about by pollen from plants, according to the National Institutes of Health. USA TODAY reported allergy season might start earlier than usual this year and could end a little bit later, too — and it could potentially be more intense.

But what areas will be affected the most?

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America announced its annual Allergy Capitals list earlier this month. " The report identifies the most challenging cities for spring and fall allergies in the top 100 metropolitan areas in the continental United States. Cities are ranked based on spring and fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists," the organization said.

Scranton, Pennsylvania, tops the list for the second year in a row. Seattle, Washington, rounds out the list at No. 100. Here's a look at the top 20 Allergy Capitals:

  1. Scranton, Pennsylvania
  2. Wichita, Kansas
  3. McAllen, Texas
  4. Richmond, Virginia
  5. San Antonio, Texas
  6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  7. Hartford, Connecticut
  8. Buffalo, New York
  9. New Haven, Connecticut
  10. Albany, New York
  11. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  12. Springfield, Massachusetts
  13. Dayton, Ohio
  14. Columbia, South Carolina
  15. El Paso, Texas
  16. Syracuse, New York
  17. Des Moines, Iowa
  18. Miami, Florida
  19. Memphis, Tennessee
  20. Las Vegas, Nevada

To read the full study, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.