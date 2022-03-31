These 3 Texas Cities Are Among The Worst In The U.S. For Seasonal Allergies

Spring is finally here. Flowers are blooming and the weather is warming up, but that means seasonal allergies are acting up. A lot.

These seasonal allergies, also called hay fever and allergic rhinitis, are brought about by pollen from plants, according to the National Institutes of Health. USA TODAY reported allergy season might start earlier than usual this year and could end a little bit later, too — and it could potentially be more intense.

But what areas will be affected the most?

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America announced its annual Allergy Capitals list earlier this month. " The report identifies the most challenging cities for spring and fall allergies in the top 100 metropolitan areas in the continental United States. Cities are ranked based on spring and fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use, and availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists," the organization said.

Scranton, Pennsylvania, tops the list for the second year in a row. Seattle, Washington, rounds out the list at No. 100. Here's a look at the top 20 Allergy Capitals:

Scranton, Pennsylvania Wichita, Kansas McAllen, Texas Richmond, Virginia San Antonio, Texas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Hartford, Connecticut Buffalo, New York New Haven, Connecticut Albany, New York Bridgeport, Connecticut Springfield, Massachusetts Dayton, Ohio Columbia, South Carolina El Paso, Texas Syracuse, New York Des Moines, Iowa Miami, Florida Memphis, Tennessee Las Vegas, Nevada

To read the full study, click here.