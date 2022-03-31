This No Frills-Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In Oregon

Crispy, salty, satisfying: those are just some words to describe french fries. Whether you like thick-cut, shoestring, waffle, or crinkle cuts, there are many ways to turn a potato into a popular side dish. Sometimes people just eat a whole bunch of fries and call it a meal! That's also not considering amazing entrees you can pair with fries, like hamburgers, steaks, fried chicken, and more.

Since you can find french fries just about anywhere, which batch of fried taters stands out from the rest? To answer that question, Eat This, Not That! found the best fries in every state.

According to the website, Oregon's best serving of fries can be found at...

Nancy Jo's Burgers and Fries!

"Nancy Jo's has perfected the classic combination of burgers and fries," writers say. "They are the best because the oversized potatoes are consistent in quality, freshness, and taste. Sometimes, it's good to keep it simple."