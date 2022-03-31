This No Frills-Restaurant Serves The Best Fries In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
March 31, 2022
Crispy, salty, satisfying: those are just some words to describe french fries. Whether you like thick-cut, shoestring, waffle, or crinkle cuts, there are many ways to turn a potato into a popular side dish. Sometimes people just eat a whole bunch of fries and call it a meal! That's also not considering amazing entrees you can pair with fries, like hamburgers, steaks, fried chicken, and more.
Since you can find french fries just about anywhere, which batch of fried taters stands out from the rest? To answer that question, Eat This, Not That! found the best fries in every state.
According to the website, Oregon's best serving of fries can be found at...
"Nancy Jo's has perfected the classic combination of burgers and fries," writers say. "They are the best because the oversized potatoes are consistent in quality, freshness, and taste. Sometimes, it's good to keep it simple."
Have you tried our famous Hogg Fries? Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Burger Sauce & Cheese! >> Don't Want Bacon? - Ask for Hogg Fries "Veggie Style"Posted by Nancy Jo's Burgers & Fries on Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Taking a closer look at their menu, you can also get Cajun seasoning on those fries. Make sure to try their famous Hogg Fries, which come with bacon, caramelized onions, burger sauce, and cheese.
Nancy Jo's has several locations in Oregon and can be found here.
Want to see other restaurants' takes on the almighty french fry? Click here to check out Eat This' full list.