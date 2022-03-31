U.S. To Offer Gender X Marker On Passports

The State Department announced that U.S. citizens will be able to choose "X" as their gender on their passport. The new gender marker, which stands for "unspecified or another gender identity," will be available starting on April 11.

"The addition of a third gender marker propels the U.S. forward toward ensuring that our administrative systems account for the diversity of gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics among U.S. citizens," said Jessica Stern, U.S. special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights. "The issuance of X gender markers on U.S. passports does not create new definitions nor rights. This policy change recognizes the true identity of the passport holder."

In June, the State Department updated its policy to allow citizens to self-select their gender on their passports. That change allowed transgender individuals to travel without having to provide medical records indicating they had transitioned.

"The lived realities of transgender, intersex, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming persons reflect that there is a wider spectrum of humanity than is represented by a binary sex designation on passports," Stern said.

Several other countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Nepal, and New Zealand, also allow people to choose "X" as their gender on their passports.