30 Fun Facts About Our Wango Tango Lineup You Should Know
By Ramona Moore
April 4, 2022
Wango Tango is making its return! Finally, the 2022 line-up has been announced and you do not want to miss this. Wango Tango will be taking place June 4th 2022 , and will feature performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chain Smokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, plus a special performance by Diplo at Dusk and more. Tickets for Wango Tango will go on sale April 8th, at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET. Please visit AXS.com to purchase tickets. To get to know everyone in this all-star packed line-up, here are some interesting facts that you probably didn’t know. Learn more below!
Shawn gained popularity through the video sharing app "Vine." With only 6 seconds in every video he would cover popular songs and gained a huge fan base.
Shawn hates tomatoes! He was quoted saying "They taste horrible, they ruin sandwiches and they seem to be in everything. But that’s a first-world problem."
He wanted to go into acting with Disney at first but didn't make it past the auditions. He was quoted saying, "I wanted to be an actor, like, so so bad. I took acting classes, I auditioned for Disney, and then I realized how nervous I got with remembering lines."
The Chain Smokers have a tradition of eating steak and expresso to hype themselves up before a performance.
Their favorite artist is Coldplay and they were able to collab with them in 2017! Talk about a dream come true!
They were rejected by a lot of venues that they now headline at like Ultra and Electric Daisy Carnivals.
Camila's favorite fruit is a banana and she eats them with almost every meal!
Her real name is actually Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao.
She didn't make her school's choir at first because she forgot the words at the audition. She then said, "But I made it the next year. Perseverance, people!"
Becky G was born and raised in Inglewood, California.
One of her favorite snacks is anything sour! Sometimes she will eat lemons with salt on their own.
She has a huge phobia of crawling critters and hates spiders and beetles the most!
Charlie has perfect pitch and demonstrated it on Jimmy Kimmel. He realized he had it at the age of 12 when he could play songs in church from memory. He says he can sing what the note would sound like before it is even played.
Charlie can code! He tweeted saying he spent most of his time in the 7th and 8th grade learning how to write code for video games.
He once tweeted that he eats breakfast in the shower sometimes.
Lauv wrote his first song at 14 and even though he had not experienced heart break or many relationships, many of his songs were on that topic.
He had a passion for music as a child and first learned the piano and viola. When he was 11, he started learning the guitar.
Lauv said on Twitter that his favorite color is blue because it “represents the more complicated and honest side of things. There’s a certain grounded raw emotion in it”.
5 Seconds of Summer once had to stop and busk on the streets, because they didn’t have enough money for gas to get home!
Michael once said if the band wasn’t called 5 Seconds of Summer, it would probably be called "The Powerpuff Blokes" or "Bromance."
Harry Styles pranked the band when they were on tour by running into their room, throwing fruit at them, and chaotically flipping tables on his way out. Michael said the event was “traumatizing”, which is probably because Harry did it completely nude.
Tate McRae always wears the same necklace during performances, videos, and interviews, She said, "My mom passed it down to me, and it's definitely my good luck charm for everything."
During quarantine she filmed the clip of “you broke me first.”
Her zodiac sign is a Cancer and she was born July 1st, 2003.
Latto was born in Columbus, Ohio.
She used to drag race as a hobby. Many people in her family also drag race, but once her music career started it was too hard to do both.
She wants a family, but not just yet. Many women in her family had children at a younger age and her mother influenced her to live her life to the fullest before starting her own family.
After winning a competition at the SunFest Country Festival, Lauren had the chance to perform with Keith Urban. Someone else had already been picked but Keith loved Lauren's voice so much that he wanted to play with her as well. They performed "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele.
Lauren is well known for competing on 'American Idol' in 2020 and made it to the top 20.
She was a part-time waitress while she was singing and writing her songs.
GAYLE loves jazz and became very passionate about vocalists like Ella Fitzgerald at the age of seven. “I went home that day and wouldn’t stop scatting,” she says. “I loved the idea that you could just sing things on the spot to make everything a little less quiet.”
Atlantic Records signed her just after her 16th birthday in May 2020.
She traveled to Nashville at the age of ten to pursue her career and played at many bars around town.
Em Beihold is an All-American fencing champion based in Los Angeles, California.
She is a multi-instrumentalist who can play guitar, ukulele and piano!
In 2021 her breakthrough came when her song "Groundhog Day" went viral. The song received over 20 million views between TikTok and Instagram Reels.
The name "Diplo" comes from his love of dinosaurs! Diplodocuses were herbivores that lived in pre-historic region of North America that is now Colorado and Utah. His real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz.
He once flew a girl to Los Angeles to eat sushi.
He founded the charity organization "Heaps Decent" which he uses to help aid children in Australia and other locations internationally.
