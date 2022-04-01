COVID-19 Hospitalizations In The U.S. Drop To A Pandemic Low

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped to the lowest level since the Department of Health of Human Services started tracking them in March 2020.

According to the latest data from the agency, just 16,138 were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday (April 1). That represents just over two percent of the available inpatient hospital beds in the country. Of those, less than 2,000 people were in the ICU, which is also a pandemic low.

The previous low was set in June 2021, just before the Delta variant emerged.

The number of hospitalizations in the U.S. has dropped by 32% over the past two weeks. It also marks a massive decline since January 20, 2022, when over 159,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Wyoming, which has the lowest rate of hospitalizations in the country, reported that just nine people were in the hospital. Florida, Indiana, and Nevada all set new lows for the number of people in the hospital.

Overall, more than 4.6 million people in the United States have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since August 2020.

The number of new cases continues to drop as well, falling by seven percent over the past week to an average of 32,000.