Daryl Hall Shares Retrospective 'BeforeAfter' Two-Disc Set

Daryl Hall's compilation album, BeforeAfter, has officially arrived.

A two-disc set, Hall's BeforeAfter is his first retrospective solo project, and spans all five solo albums, from 1980's Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs to 2011’s Laughing Down Crying — which was co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk. The album also includes six never-released recordings from his web/TV series Live From Daryl's House featuring performances with Todd Rundgren, Dave Stewart and Monte Montgomery. See the full track listing below.

In a statement, Hall explained of BeforeAfter, "I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career. It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from LFDH on it, really makes the compilation complete."

BeforeAfter Track Listing:

Disc One:

Dreamtime Babs and Babs Foolish Pride Can’t Stop Dreaming Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart Someone Like You Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself) Sacred Songs Right as Rain Survive North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House) NYCNY What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two: