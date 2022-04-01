Daryl Hall Shares Retrospective 'BeforeAfter' Two-Disc Set
By Taylor Fields
April 1, 2022
Daryl Hall's compilation album, BeforeAfter, has officially arrived.
A two-disc set, Hall's BeforeAfter is his first retrospective solo project, and spans all five solo albums, from 1980's Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs to 2011’s Laughing Down Crying — which was co-produced with longtime Hall compatriot T-Bone Wolk. The album also includes six never-released recordings from his web/TV series Live From Daryl's House featuring performances with Todd Rundgren, Dave Stewart and Monte Montgomery. See the full track listing below.
In a statement, Hall explained of BeforeAfter, "I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career. It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from LFDH on it, really makes the compilation complete."
BeforeAfter Track Listing:
Disc One:
- Dreamtime
- Babs and Babs
- Foolish Pride
- Can’t Stop Dreaming
- Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart
- Someone Like You
- Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)
- Sacred Songs
- Right as Rain
- Survive
- North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery
- In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)
- NYCNY
- What’s Gonna Happen to Us
Disc Two:
- Love Revelation
- Fools Rush In
- I’m in a Philly Mood
- Send Me
- Justify
- Borderline
- Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You
- Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)
- The Farther Away I Am
- Why Was It So Easy
- Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren
- Cab Driver
- Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)
- Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)
- Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)
- Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)
With the release of his new compilation album, Hall is hitting the road in celebration, beginning April 1st in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre. The trek will continue through April, stopping in cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping up on April 16th in National Harbor, Maryland at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor.