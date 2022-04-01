Delivery Driver Rescues Cat Tossed Out Of Car

An Amazon delivery driver is being praised for rescuing a cat that was tossed out of a car. The driver, who was not identified, was making deliveries in Des Moines, Iowa, when he witnessed somebody throw the tiny black kitten out of the window of their vehicle.

He stopped his truck and coaxed the kitten to come to him. He then took the kitten to Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes, where employees checked the health of the cat.

"She's healthy, she ate, she's purring, and she's in good shape," the store's owner, Lori Sandahl, told KCCI.

Sandahl said that the cat is house trained and is doing well.

"She's just full of life, purring from the moment she came in the front door," Sandahl said. "So, she knows she's in a safe place."

The cat will be quarantined for several days and then will be put up for adoption.

There is no information about who previously owned the cat or why they tossed it out of a moving car. Local officials have not said if they are investigating the incident.