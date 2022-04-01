Ford Recalls 737,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk, Trailer Brake Problems

Ford announced a pair of recalls impacting over 737,000 trucks and SUVs in the United States.

The first recall is for the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines. Those vehicles could have a cracked housing that can cause oil to leak into the engine, creating a fire hazard. The automaker said that it will begin notifying owners on April 18.

Dealers will inspect the oil separator for damage and replace it if necessary.

There have been at least eight reports of fires due to the issue, but there have been no reports of injuries or crashes.

The second recall involves vehicles with a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over hydraulic brake system. A software issue could cause the system not to function properly, increasing the risk of a crash. The recalled vehicles include the 2021 and 2022 F-150 pickups, 2022 F-250, 350, 450, and 550 trucks, the 2022 Maverick, the 2022 Ford Expedition, and 2022 Lincoln Navigator. Ford has received 67 reports of the issue, though none have resulted in crashes or injuries.

Ford said it will notify owners starting on April 18. They will be able to bring their vehicles to a dealer, where technicians will apply a software update to fix the issue.