Former USWNT Goalie Hope Solo Arrested

By Jason Hall

April 1, 2022

Champion & Activist: An Evening With Hope Solo
Photo: Getty Images

Former United States Women's Soccer National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday (March 30).

Solo, 40, was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse and was transported to the Forsyth County Jail in Winston Salem, according to online records obtained by USA TODAY.

TMZ reports the former World Cup champion was with her husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, and their two-year-old twins inside a vehicle at a Walmart parking lot at the time of her arrest.

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," her attorney, Rich Nichols, told TMZ.

Solo was a member of the USWNT from 2000 to 2016, which included winning the 2015 World Cup, two Olympic gold medals (2004, 2008) and four CONCACAF Championships.

Solo was previously arrested at her Washington home in 2014 on two counts of fourth-degree assault in relation to an incident involving her half-sister and nephew, which was later dismissed, in part, due to the prosecution's witness opting not to testify against Solo, USA TODAY reports.

