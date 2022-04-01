Former USWNT Goalie Hope Solo Arrested

Former United States Women's Soccer National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday (March 30).

Solo, 40, was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse and was transported to the Forsyth County Jail in Winston Salem, according to online records obtained by USA TODAY.

TMZ reports the former World Cup champion was with her husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, and their two-year-old twins inside a vehicle at a Walmart parking lot at the time of her arrest.

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," her attorney, Rich Nichols, told TMZ.