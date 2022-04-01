Here's Where The United States Drew In The 2022 World Cup

The United States Men's National Soccer Team will play in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The USMNT will be grouped with England and Iran, as well as either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales, CBS Sports reports.

Scotland and Ukraine's qualifying matchup was postponed due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as was the later scheduled match between the winner of Scotland-Ukraine and Wales, with the winner securing the final spot in Group B.

The Scotland-Ukraine semi-final is expected to be played at some point in June, although a specific date has not yet been confirmed, iNews reports.

The United States qualified for the 2022 World Cup by securing CONCACAF's three automatic berths -- alongside Canada and Mexico -- this week, despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday (March 30).

The Americans needed to avoid a loss of six goals or more to qualify following a 14-game cycle in which they recorded a record seven wins, three losses and four draws, which earned 25 total points, finishing three points behind Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. tied in points with Costa Rica, but held a +11 goal differential to secure the final bid.

Here is the full list of World Cup groups per CBS Sports: